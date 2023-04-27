iPhone users may be familiar with Live Photos — those brief moments of action and sound that comes alive with a press of a finger — but have you ever struggled to choose the best key photo that perfectly represents the moment?

What Happened: Apple’s AAPL official YouTube channel shared the perfect step-by-step guide to choosing a key photo from the iPhone‘s live photos — and it might just add that touch of panache to users’ photography skills.

To select live photos from your iPhone’s camera album follow these steps:

Step I: Open The Live Photo Album

Open the Albums folder on your iPhone and choose the photograph you intend to select from in the Live Photos Album.

Step II: Tap Edit And Use The Slide Box

Tap the Edit button on the top right corner of your screen and move the slider at the bottom to change the frame.

Step III: Tap Make Key Photo

Select the frame you want to keep and release your finger from the slider. Now tap on Make Photo and then Done.

Watch the aforementioned steps in action here:

