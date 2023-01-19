Viral TikTok: iPhone Users, Elevate Your Photography Game With Long-Exposure Hack

Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhone 14 may have failed to gain the first rank in Marques Brownlee's blind camera test, but this viral TikTok hack shared by a user would enable iPhone users to take stunning photographs.

What Happened: Dave Constine, a TikTok user, has shared a long-exposure hack on the platform that can help iPhone owners click beautiful photos.

See Also: Viral TikTok Video Shows You How To Deliver Perfect Shots Of Moon On iPhone 14

The hack is very simple. On iPhones, users need to launch the Camera app and select Live Mode. Have a moving background, such as a passing train or bus, and instruct the model or subject to stand still. Now, snap the photo and switch to long exposure mode — the photograph will liven up a notch.

Here's the video:

@dave_constine iPhone Long Exposure Hack:iphone: How to take stunning long exposure photos on your iPhone. You don’t need to download any apps for the effect. As long as you can take Live photos with your iPhone you can turn standard snapshots into artsy long exposure shots. Every iPhone since the 6s has had the ability to take “Live” photos through Apple’s built-in camera. As long as you have the “Live” setting turned on, long exposure stills are only a few taps away. Take a photo, but make sure it’s Live. Hit the shutter button as usual. Try to keep the phone as still as possible since it’s capturing the few seconds before while in Live mode. Find your Live photo in your camera roll. Scroll down below the photo and you’ll come to an “Effects” section. Pick “Long Exposure.” If there was any movement during the Live photo it’ll show up as blurry or smoothed over. Credit; @gosha_kamaev #iphonephotography #iphonephoto #iphonephotographer #longexposure #longexposure_shots #longexposures #openshutter #longexposure_official #lighttrail #longexposureshots #longexposure_kings #bluehourphotography #visualsoflife #raw_longexposure #longexposureoftheday ♬ original sound - Dave Constine

At the time of writing, this viral TikTok hack was already viewed by more than 1.1 million people.

For users to get an idea about what the end result would look like, we have compiled a few photographs posted by users on Instagram. Have a look!

Read Next: Viral TikTok: Can Anyone Really See Where You've Been With Just A Little iPhone Trick?