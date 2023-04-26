Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly planning to launch an artificial intelligence-powered health coaching service and introduce mood-tracking tools and a health app for the iPad, signaling a major leap toward making personalized healthcare accessible to the masses.

What Happened: Apple is developing a paid AI-based health coaching service —codenamed "Quartz" — which is expected to help users improve their sleep, exercise and eating habits by leveraging AI and Apple Watch data, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

The service will essentially provide tailored suggestions and coaching programs to the masses. It could launch in 2024, but there's also a possibility that the service may get canceled or postponed.

Dedicated Health App For iPad: As part of its upcoming iPadOS 17 release, Apple is set to introduce an iPad version of its health app that will enable users to view their electrocardiogram results and other health metrics in a more comprehensive format.

Tools To Track Emotions: Another announcement that Apple might make during the Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC in June, is integrating emotion tracking and visual health management tools, including nearsightedness, into its health app.

The former would allow users to log their mood, answer daily questions and compare results over time, while the latter is expected to utilize algorithms to determine users’ mood via speech, typed words and other device data in the future, the report noted.

Why It's Important: Apple’s mixed-reality headset is reportedly in alignment with the company’s health and wellness approach. The AR/VR headset could enable users to meditate while wearing the device.

The tech giant is also reportedly making headway in developing noninvasive methods for monitoring blood glucose levels.

