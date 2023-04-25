ñol


Buy the Dip: Analysts Eye Cadence's Pullback as Golden Opportunity After Q1 Beat

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 25, 2023 1:18 PM | 1 min read
  • Keybanc analyst Jason Celino maintains Cadence Design Systems, Inc CDNS with an Overweight rating, raising the price target from $225 to $235.
  • Cadence posted better 1Q results on strength in hardware. The more robust than-expected revenue and expense management combined led to a modest operating margin and EPS beats. 
  • However, the magnitude of the 2023 revenue guidance raise was more in line with consensus levels, as it awaits more visibility on the second-half hardware demand, which he believes is conservative. 
  • With the stock up +30% YTD (vs. Nasdaq +15%) pre-print, aftermarket trading suggests the stock may take a breather post-print. 
  • The analyst views Cadence as a core holding and would use any pullback as a buying opportunity.
  • The price target boost reflects his confidence in Cadence's multiple long-term secular growth drivers.
  • Needham analyst Dr. Charles Shi reiterates a Buy rating on Cadence with a price target of $235.
  • Cadence stock decline reflects market reaction to a 2Q23 revenue guidance miss and 1Q23 bookings shortfall. The market may be misreading Cadence's print. 
  • After the call and the callback with management, he concluded that Cadence's 2Q23 revenue miss is due to slowing hardware sales after a strong 1Q23. Also, Cadence's 1Q23 bookings shortfall is primarily a timing issue, as more contracts are typically due in the second half. 
  • The second-half bookings will be stronger than the first half, according to Shi. 
  • The business is strong despite the weak macro environment and prefers to buy on the weakness today.
  • Price Action: CDNS shares traded lower by 4.80% at $202.75 on the last check Tuesday.

