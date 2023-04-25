Buy the Dip: Analysts Eye Cadence's Pullback as Golden Opportunity After Q1 Beat

- Keybanc analyst Jason Celino maintains Cadence Design Systems, Inc CDNS with an Overweight rating, raising the price target from $225 to $235.
- Cadence posted better 1Q results on strength in hardware. The more robust than-expected revenue and expense management combined led to a modest operating margin and EPS beats.
- However, the magnitude of the 2023 revenue guidance raise was more in line with consensus levels, as it awaits more visibility on the second-half hardware demand, which he believes is conservative.
- With the stock up +30% YTD (vs. Nasdaq +15%) pre-print, aftermarket trading suggests the stock may take a breather post-print.
- The analyst views Cadence as a core holding and would use any pullback as a buying opportunity.
- The price target boost reflects his confidence in Cadence's multiple long-term secular growth drivers.
- Needham analyst Dr. Charles Shi reiterates a Buy rating on Cadence with a price target of $235.
- Cadence stock decline reflects market reaction to a 2Q23 revenue guidance miss and 1Q23 bookings shortfall. The market may be misreading Cadence's print.
- After the call and the callback with management, he concluded that Cadence's 2Q23 revenue miss is due to slowing hardware sales after a strong 1Q23. Also, Cadence's 1Q23 bookings shortfall is primarily a timing issue, as more contracts are typically due in the second half.
- The second-half bookings will be stronger than the first half, according to Shi.
- The business is strong despite the weak macro environment and prefers to buy on the weakness today.
- Price Action: CDNS shares traded lower by 4.80% at $202.75 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.