Which Will Happen First, Bitcoin At $100K Or Dogecoin At $0.50? 7 In 10 Say...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency trading and investing: Which will happen first, Bitcoin BTC/USD at $100,000 or Dogecoin DOGE/USD at $0.50?

Here are the full results:

Bitcoin will reach $100,000 first: 71.3%

Dogecoin will reach $0.50 first: 28.7%

Price Action: Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin is lower over the trailing week by roughly 7% at around $27,400.

Meanwhile, meme crypto Dogecoin is also lower by 14% at $0.078 over the past week.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in April 2023 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.