Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's Pay Soars To $226M Thanks To Massive Stock Award

Alphabet Inc GOOGL CEO Sundar Pichai received a pay package of $226 million in 2022, up from $6.3 million in 2021.

According to a filing from Alphabet, the stock award portion of Pichai's pay, which comes on a three-year schedule, amounted to $218 million. However, the CEO's salary has remained steady at $2 million for the past three years.

Pichai's elevated pay package makes him one of the world's highest-paid corporate leaders.

Alphabet's filing also revealed that Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president of Google's knowledge and information, and Philipp Schindler, Google' chief business officer, both took in about $37 million last year. Google's chief financial officer, Ruth Porat, received $24.5 million in compensation.

In 2022, the median total compensation for Alphabet employees was $279,802 in 2022, according to the filing. Pichai's compensation that year was 808 times that amount.

In January, the company cut around 12,000 positions and followed up with another round of layoffs. Earlier this month, Alphabet additionally outlined several ways to reduce costs. In a memo to employees, its subsidiary Google said it would modify employee benefits, perks and amenities to account for "how Google works today." Those moves included shutting down microkitchens, cafes, and other facilities on certain days and shifting fitness-class and shuttle schedules based on usage.

"Over the past two years, we've seen periods of dramatic growth," Pichai explained in a separate memo to employees. "To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today."

