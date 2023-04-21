Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman Swings to Disney: Sony's Popular Super Hero Franchises Make Way To Disney+

- Sony Group Corp SONY Sony Pictures Entertainment's chart-busting superhero franchise Spiderman entered Walt Disney Co's DIS streaming service Disney+ in the U.S.
- Tobey Maguire's trilogy of "Spiderman," "Spiderman 2," "Spiderman 3," and Andrew Garfield's "The Amazing Spiderman" arrived on the platform on April 21.
- Marvel Avengers' famed Tom Holland's "Spiderman: Homecoming" will be streaming from May 12.
- Tom Hardy's "Venom" will stream from May 12.
- Most of Marvel's superhero franchises are available on the streaming service.
- In 2021, Sony and Disney struck a deal to give Disney U.S. streaming and television rights for "Spiderman" and other upcoming Sony movies after their initial runs on Netflix Inc NFLX.
- Price Action: DIS shares traded higher by 0.72% at $98.78 on the last check Friday.
