Disney Reclaims Rights To Netflix's Exclusive Marvel Series
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 7:00am   Comments
  • The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has confirmed that all of Marvel's Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ: NFLX) programs will be available on Disney+ Canada on March 16, Mobile Syrup reports.
  • The shows will remain on Netflix until March 1 as Disney regained the rights to the series following years-long exclusivity to Netflix.
  • "Originally running between 2015 and 2019, Netflix's Marvel shows were generally praised for offering a grittier, street-level take on the Marvel universe. Daredevil, in particular, proved so popular that actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have since reprised their roles in last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively."
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 4.02% at $140 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: News Tech Media

