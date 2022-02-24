Disney Reclaims Rights To Netflix's Exclusive Marvel Series
- The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has confirmed that all of Marvel's Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ: NFLX) programs will be available on Disney+ Canada on March 16, Mobile Syrup reports.
- The shows will remain on Netflix until March 1 as Disney regained the rights to the series following years-long exclusivity to Netflix.
- "Originally running between 2015 and 2019, Netflix's Marvel shows were generally praised for offering a grittier, street-level take on the Marvel universe. Daredevil, in particular, proved so popular that actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have since reprised their roles in last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively."
- Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 4.02% at $140 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
