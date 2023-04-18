Microsoft Wants To Run ChatGPT On Its Own Chips To Drive Performance, Cost Efficiency - Testing Since 2019

- Microsoft Corp MSFT is developing its artificial intelligence chip code-named "Athena" to power the technology behind AI chatbots like ChatGPT.
- The early backer of ChatGPT-owner OpenAI has been working on the chip since 2019, and a small group of Microsoft and OpenAI employees is testing the chip, Reuters cites the Information.
- The chips will serve for training large-language models and supporting inference, both prerequisites for generative AI like the one used in ChatGPT to process massive amounts of data, recognize patterns, and create new outputs to mimic human conversation.
- Microsoft expects the chip to add more value versus other vendors, saving it time and money on its costly AI efforts. Other big tech companies, including Amazon.Com Inc AMZN and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google, also make their in-house chips for AI.
- In 2023, Microsoft launched its AI-powered search engine, Bing AI, capitalizing on its partnership with OpenAI, intensifying rivalry with Google.
- Price Action: MSFT shares closed lower by 0.15% at $288.37 on Tuesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.