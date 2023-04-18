Alibaba's DingTalk Prepares To Monetize its ChatGPT Like AI Model Features

- On Tuesday, Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA owned DingTalk, which is a Salesforce, Inc CRM-owned Slack counterpart, launched intelligent capabilities based on Alibaba‘s ChatGPT like model dubbed the Tongyi Qianwen large model.
- Users can activate over ten AI capabilities by typing a slash symbol (/), Pandaily reports.
- According to the live demo on DingTalk, this capability can help DingTalk document scenarios to write copy and design posters, create online promotional materials, and combine AI capabilities in meeting scenarios to assist offline promotion discussions, create intelligent meeting minutes, and intelligently extract video conferences.
- The feature also caters to application development scenarios like selecting trial operation stores, conducting new product training, and improving user evaluations.
- The product capabilities are currently in the internal testing process, and the first batch will include paid users of DingTalk Professional Edition and Exclusive Edition.
- DingTalk has officially integrated with Tongyi Qianwen’s large model. DingTalk products will become an intelligent collaborative office and application development platform in three years.
- In DingTalk, Tongyi Qianwen can assist in office work, like creating poetry and novels, writing emails, and generating marketing plans. In the meetings, Tongyi Qianwen can generate meeting records at any time, automatically summarize meeting minutes, and generate to-do items.
- It can even directly take a photo to generate a mini-program without writing code instead of uploading a functional sketch to immediately develop a lightweight application for ordering food.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 2.62% at $98.95 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
