Elon Musk spoke with BBC North America's tech reporter James Clayton on Tuesday night. The interview was carried live on Twitter Spaces and attracted over three million listeners on the platform.

What Happened: Clayton wrote that among the myriad of topics discussed with Musk was whether it is lonely to be a billionaire.

Musk told Clayton that he was often "swarmed by men" at parties and they want to talk about projects. He said it was hard to trust people.

During the interview, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said that he had been "under constant attack" by the media. He said, "It’s not like I have a stone-cold heart or something. It’s rough.”

"If the media’s firing non-stop stories about why you’re a horrible person, it’s hurtful"

Why It Matters: Last year in an interview with Axel Springer, CEO Mathias Döpfner, Musk had said being so well known had made it difficult to "go buy a coffee at the corner store."

"I used to be able to go to the store or walk down the street and now it’s quite difficult to do that."

At the time, Musk also admitted to feeling lonely and said that while working on SpaceX's Starship rocket he stays in a little house by himself and it is lonely there without his dog.

"I feel quite lonely because I’m just in a little house by myself with no dog," said Musk.

The entrepreneur told the BBC that his dog is the new CEO of Twitter and that "It's a great dog."

