Elon Musk said he was no longer the CEO Of Twitter during an interview with the BBC’s James Clayton.

Musk said that he “no longer” was the CEO of Twitter, the social media platform he took over in October 2022.

“My dog Floki is now leading the platform,” Musk told Clayton, adding, “It’s a great dog.”

During the later part of the interview, Musk was asked if he could hand it over to someone, he joked again and said that he had already quit and Floki had taken over.

Musk added the dog even had a black turtleneck.

Notably, the black turtleneck was a favored garb of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and disgraced executive Elizabeth Holmes.

