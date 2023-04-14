Bernie Sanders on Thursday took to Twitter to say people should make sure that artificial intelligence works for users and not for "few" billionaires.

What Happened: Sanders shared a short clip from his interaction with students at Oxford University in the UK, where the senator spoke about the growing influence of new technology and A.I.

"It is imperative that we make sure that new technology like artificial intelligence works for us, and not just a few billionaires who already control everything else about our economy," Sanders wrote on Twitter.

In the two minutes video, Sanders spoke about a New York Times article from February where a journalist said he was "frightened" by Bing's A.I. "emergent abilities" after a chatbot named Sydney shared its dark fantasies.

"At one point, it declared, out of nowhere, that it loved me. It then tried to convince me that I was unhappy in my marriage and that I should leave my wife and be with it instead," the journalist said.

Sanders referring to the same statement, said, "It's not laughable."

The senator noted that AI accumulates all of the information available on the internet and "it knows a zillion times more than the smartest person in this room can know."

Sanders said all of it points out that we live in some "very challenging" times and everyone should ensure that technology works for us, not for the people who own it.

