Renowned business magnate and investor Warren Buffett talked about how his “best friend” and Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates showed him how to use OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Buffett appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box and spoke about the artificial intelligence developments and the chatGPT — OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot that ignited the battle of tech titans.

When asked if he has assessed the magnitude of AI developments in terms of how it could influence the economy or how dangerous it could be, Buffett said, “I think it’s something I don’t understand at all.”

He further said it is an “incredible technological advance in terms of what we can do,” but “it scares me in terms of the possibility of it.” He said the technology might be extraordinary, but he’s not sure if it’s beneficial.

Buffett also narrated the story of the time when Gates showed him how to use chatGPT. He said they inserted a prompt and in two seconds, the chatbot came with “all these wonderful things.” However, he said Gates told him that chatGPT can’t tell jokes, “which I thought was very interesting.”

He praised the power of AI technology, saying the chatbot has read every book and legal opinion, so the amount of time it could save is unbelievable. However, he has his apprehensions about AI because it can be used for running the human race.

The legendary investor also technology has led to many innovations. He said, “we figured out how to create Atom bomb” and Albert Einstein said that it would change the world.

“I don’t want to change the world too many times without having some idea of the consequences,” Buffett said.

