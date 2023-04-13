Moderna, ConocoPhillips, Vertex Pharmaceuticals And This ETF: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Anastasia Amoroso of JP Morgan Private Bank named iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF PFF as her final trade.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX is a "new position" for him.

Vertex announced Health Canada market authorization for ORKAMBI in children with cystic fibrosis aged 1 to less than 2 years.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Moderna, Inc. MRNA as his final trade.

Moderna said its first influenza candidate, mRNA-1010, did not accrue sufficient cases at the interim efficacy analysis to declare early success in the Phase 3 Northern Hemisphere efficacy trial and the independent DSMB recommended continuation of efficacy follow-up.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners picked ConocoPhillips COP.

ConocoPhillips disclosed a detailed 10-year operating and financial plan at an analyst & investor meeting. The company projects strong cash flow, with compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in cash from operations and FCF of around 6% and 11%.

Price Action: ConocoPhillips shares rose 0.7% to close at $107.53, while Moderna rose 0.2% to settle at $155.56 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares added 0.5% to settle at $326.37 during the session.

