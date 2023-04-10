Twitter's former CEO Parag Agrawal, along with two other erstwhile executives, sued the Elon Musk-led platform on Monday, saying they've not been reimbursed over $1 million in legal expenses that they've incurred.

What Happened: Agrawal, Twitter's former CFO Ned Segal, and the company's former top lawyer Vijaya Gadde, said in a lawsuit filed in the Delaware Chancery Court that the expenses are related to federal investigation and other legal matters.

The lawsuit, first noted on Bloomberg, alleges that Twitter "breached its obligations…by refusing to advance Plaintiff's Expenses."

"To date, Plaintiffs have incurred substantial Expenses and continue to incur substantial Expenses, which Defendant is obligated to advance," said the lawsuit.

Why It Matters: Agrawal said in the lawsuit that his lawyer was contacted by the Justice Department regarding "certain investigations related to the Company."

He also said that the Securities and Exchange Commission asked him to take measures to "preserve certain documents pertaining to his work at the Company."

The lawsuit stated that Twitter has "offered only a cursory acknowledgment" of the receipt of the letters sent by the plaintiffs but "refused to acknowledge its obligations and to remit payment."

Musk, who also leads Tesla and SpaceX, took over Twitter in October 2022 and soon after Agrawal, Segal, and Gadde were terminated.

