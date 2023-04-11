Huntington Ingalls Bags $567M Contract Modification From General Dynamics For Columbia-Class Submarines

- Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc's HII Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division has secured a $567.6 million subcontract modification from General Dynamics Electric Boat.
- General Dynamics Electric Boat is a subsidiary of General Dynamics Corporation GD.
- The contract is to provide material and advance construction activities for Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines.
- The company is currently under contract to construct submarine modules for Build I, the first two submarines in the class: District of Columbia (SSBN 826) and Wisconsin (SSBN 827).
- The advance procurement funds from this subcontract modification, awarded April 4, will allow NNS to purchase major components and commodity material and to begin advance construction on Build II.
- "This contract modification underscores the critical manufacturing work our shipbuilders do for the U.S. Navy, as major contributors to the Columbia-class," said Brandi Smith, NNS vice president for Columbia-class construction.
- Price Action: HII shares are trading higher by 0.39% at $210.49 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
