Tesla Cybertruck Is The Most Anticipated EV For 2023, Study Shows

A recent study by car advice website Rerev unveiled the most anticipated electric vehicles for 2023, with the Tesla Inc TSLA Cybertruck topping the list.

The U.S. Sun shared Rerev's analysts' rankings which were determined by examining Google search data over a two-month period. The Tesla Cybertruck dominated search results at 1,854,710 searches, receiving more than twice the number of searches than the other nine vehicles combined.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS secured the second spot with 231,510 searches, while the Jeep Avenger placed third with 173,480 searches.

A video posted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter that showed the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas helped fuel interest in the electric pickup, prompting Rerev to examine the broader EV market for 2023. Musk stated that the Cybertruck is nearly ready for deliveries, with production set to begin later this year.

The Cyberturck will be manufactured using a cast aluminum section at the rear, produced by an 8,000-ton Giga Press machine at Tesla's Texas factory.

Initial deliveries are expected later in 2023, with volume production occurring in 2024.

Photo: Courtesy Tesla