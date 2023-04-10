NIO Inc NIO has reportedly cut short the wait time to get its two key models delivered.

What Happened: The expected wait time to have Nio’s ES7 SUV and ET5 sedan delivered is now about two weeks, reported CnEVPost. Previously, customers had to wait for about three weeks to have their vehicles delivered.

The wait time was changed to around three weeks in late March. Until then, the wait time for ES7 was 4-6 weeks and ET5 about 3-4 weeks, the report added, citing data from Nio App.

NIO delivered 10,378 vehicles in March 2023. For the first quarter, it delivered 31,041 vehicles, to the lower end of the 31,000 to 33,000 unit guidance range. The delivery numbers were still 20.5% higher than in the corresponding quarter last year.

Meanwhile, U.S. EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA marked a rise in wait time for their Model Ys in China following price cuts in January.

