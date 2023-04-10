Two Republican U.S. lawmakers reportedly discussed the possibility of bringing Elon Musk-led SpaceX‘s Starlink to Taiwan with President Tsai Ing-wen.

What Happened: U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul and Arkansas Representative French Hill said they discussed the possibility of introducing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite system in Taiwan with the President amid rising China-Taiwan tensions, reported Bloomberg.

Last week, President Tsai Ing-wen met with U.S. Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a move condemned by China. In response, China announced combat readiness patrols and “Joint Sword” exercises around Taiwan.

See Also: Best Online Stock Brokers for 2023

Why It Matters: Taiwan would benefit from Starlink's satellites because of vulnerabilities in its undersea cables, Hill said, as reported by Bloomberg.

Though China considers Taiwan to be a part of its territory, the island country maintains its independence.

Starlink enabled the internet in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. However, earlier this year, SpaceX said it has limited Kyiv’s ability to use its satellite internet service for military purposes after reports that Kyiv has used it to control drones.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: SpaceX To Launch Axiom'S Second All-Private Mission To ISS In May