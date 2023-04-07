Rivian Recall: EV Maker Pulls In Over 5,000 SUVs For Backup Light Issues

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN has issued a recall for more than 5,000 2022-2023 R1S vehicles owing to issues with the reverse lights.

What Happened: Rivian issued a recall for 5,030 R1S SUVs, as per a March 31 filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The 2022 and 2023 model year vehicles pose increased risks of crash owing to reduced visibility of the reverse lights, the company said.

As for a solution, the company will repair or replace the lights, free of any cost to the customer.

The EV maker identified that the backup lamps may not meet regulatory visibility requirements in early March, after which it commenced an investigation.

Last month, Rivian recalled 12,716 R1S and R1T vehicles due to potentially faulty passenger seat belt system components.

Price Action: Rivian shares lost 1.1% Thursday to close at $14.47 on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

