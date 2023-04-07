The debate surrounding artificial intelligence or AI bans continues as the Epic Games founder shares his thoughts on the matter, following the opinions of Elon Musk and Bill Gates.

What Happened: On Friday, Tim Sweeney took to Twitter to share his views about the ongoing debate about banning TikTok and AI.

The Epic Games CEO thinks that “banning stuff” takes away “freedom” and instead of doing that, “we should ban banning stuff.”

Sweeney seems to be referring to Italy becoming the first Western country to ban OpenAI's chatGPT, citing concerns about privacy issues. The AI chatbot is already unavailable in China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

On the other hand, the U.S. government is also getting serious about banning TikTok in the country.

Why It’s Important: Last week, an “open letter” issued by the non-profit Future of Life Institute, calling for an immediate pause of the AI systems “more powerful” than OpenAI’s GPT-4, ignited an intense debate among netizens and tech experts alike.

The letter was signed by the likes of Musk and Steve Wozniak, with the former even drawing a startling parallel between AI and airplane crashes.

Earlier this week, while giving his first public statement after the aforementioned letter was issued, Gates — who earlier said OpenAI’s chatGPT is as big an invention as the internet — stated that pausing AI developments would not “solve the challenges” ahead.

