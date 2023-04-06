Volkswagen AG VWAGY has issued a stop-sale notice to its dealers in the U.S. and Canada for some 2023 ID.4 electric vehicles, citing issues with their door handles.

What Happened: Volkswagen issued a stop-sale notice dated April 3 to its dealers in America and Canada for a few ID.4 cars made this year, noting that the affected vehicles may have been built with door handles that do not meet factory specifications.

The error may cause the SUV door to open unexpectedly while the vehicle is in motion, putting occupants at risk of injury, the automaker said.

Repair for the issue is not yet available, the automaker said, while adding a remedy is “under development”.

The notice pertains to 16,207 ID.4s in the U.S. and 1,455 cars in Canada.

See Also: Best Auto Manufacturer Stock

Volkswagen issued a recall notice for the 16,207 ID.4 in the U.S. on March 29. They were made at the company’s Chattanooga production plant with components manufactured by U-Shin in Mexico. Volkswagen estimates 15% of the recalled vehicles have the defect.

In February, Volkswagen recalled nearly 21,000 ID.4s due to faulty battery software.

Last week, EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA recalled thirty-five 2023 semi-trucks, citing trouble with the parking brake.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Tesla Model Y Leads The Charge In UK Amid EV Popularity Surge