Walmart's Job Cuts To Affect 2,000 Positions In Its E-Commerce Warehouses: Report

- Walmart Inc's WMT workforce reduction at five e-commerce fulfillment centers in the U.S. reportedly will affect more than 2,000 positions.
- The affected employees, though, will be given assistance to find other roles at the company, reported Bloomberg.
- The job cuts include more than 1,000 positions at a warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas, about 600 jobs at a Pennsylvania fulfillment center, 400 in Florida, and 200 in New Jersey.
- The report added that the company might reshuffle some workers rather than let them go as it adjusts its stores and fulfillment centers to handle more online orders.
- Walmart has avoided the mass layoff that has stricken companies across the U.S. Walmart's rival Amazon.com Inc AMZN said it would eliminate 9,000 jobs in addition to the previously announced 18,000 cuts.
- Price Action: WMT shares closed higher by 0.84% at $148.69 on Monday.
