A Russian prison watchdog on Monday said the jailed Wall Street Journal reporter is "cheerful" and doing well — the first report on Evan Gershkovich's condition since his arrest on espionage charges.

What Happened: Gershkovich is currently in pre-trial detention, Alexei Melnikov, a member of the Moscow Public Monitoring Commission (ONK), wrote on Telegram, adding that "at the time of my visit, he was cheerful, there were a lot of jokes during our conversation," reported Politico.

Melnikov is the first outsider to have been permitted entry to the WSJ reporter since he was detained last Wednesday during his task in Yekaterinburg. Gershkovich was accused of gathering confidential information on a Russian defense company to benefit “the American side.”

Gershkovich's arrest was the first in Russia since the Cold War and marked a new low for the increasingly fraught relationship between Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden‘s administration.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the journalist was "caught red-handed" without presenting any solid proof.

Meanwhile, the White House has dismissed the case as "ridiculous" and has urged Russia to release Gershkovich.

Gershkovich is being held in Moscow's high-security Lefortovo prison pending trial until May 29.

