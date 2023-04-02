Trump Just Got 'Enormous Political Gift,' Ted Cruz Says Of Indictment: 'Any Judge ... Would Throw This Damn Thing Out Because It's A Ridiculous Case'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) recently shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s indictment and how the whole saga will play out.

Political Vendetta: Calling the indictment “utter and complete garbage,” Cruz said that District Attorney Alvin Bragg's prosecution is not based on facts but on a political vendetta brought by a left-wing partisan Democrat who was elected by billionaire George Soros.

Soros spent over a million dollars to elect Bragg as district attorney, Cruz said on his "Verdict With Ted Cruz" podcast on Friday.

“It is a case that will most assuredly fail in court,” the senator said of the indictment.

Cruz also suggested that an indictment like Trump's could only happen in Russia, China, North Korea, Venezuela or Cuba. “This is what dictatorships do. If one party takes power…..they're coming after you and they're gonna lock you up and they may put you in front of a firing squad,” he said.

A Positive For Trump: Still, the indictment will play out to Trump's advantage, Cruz suggested. “I think this is an enormous political gift to Donald Trump,” the senator said.

“If I were a Democrat, I might well report Alvin Bragg to the Federal Election Commission for making the single, greatest, in-kind contribution to a presidential campaign in history,” he added.

What It Means For Biden: While answering a question on whether Trump's indictment will set in motion tit-for-tat moves and the opening of a Pandora’s box, Cruz said there is a very real worry that prosecutors could come after President Joe Biden’s family,

Cruz said that Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland is supposedly proceeding with the indictment of the president's son Hunter Biden potentially on drug charges or tax charges.

Flimsy Grounds: Cruz noted that Trump is being indicted based on New York Penal Law 175.05.

“If you write something in the books of a business entry that is false, under the New York law, that's a misdemeanor, so that's the claim they're basing it on, but it's even more ludicrous than that because it's a misdemeanor,” he said.

Cruz also noted that Trump's alleged crime — the hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels — occurred in 2016, well past the two-year statute of limitations in New York.

Because another provision of the New York law, 175.10, makes it a felony if someone creates a false business record in the furtherance of or in order to commit another crime, “[Bragg’s] trying to bootstrap another crime to transform a misdemeanor into a felony,” the senator claimed.

"This case will get thrown out,” he concluded.

What’s In Store: Because Trump is a former president and is protected by Secret Service, the New York Police Department may not come kicking down the door of his Mar-a-Lago residence and drag him away, Cruz said.

Trump could instead turn himself in on Tuesday or around that day, the senator said. When the former president turns himself in, he will be booked, fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken, Cruz said.

“My prediction is when Donald Trump takes his mugshot, he will be in a crisp blue shirt with an impeccable white, a crisp boot, a blue suit with an impeccable white shirt and a bright red Donald Trump tie, and he will be smiling ear to ear,” Cruz said.

Trump will likely ask for bail and be released after he is booked, the senator suggested. Before the case proceeds to trial, it is also possible that there will be several pretrial proceedings, where the defense can make motions to suppress evidence, he further said.

“I gotta tell you, any judge worth his or her salt would throw this damn thing out because it's a ridiculous case,” Cruz said.

