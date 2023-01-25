Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September.

What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to Cruz. The Texas Senator recalled being a runner-up to the former U.S. president in the 2016 Republican presidential nomination race, saying he decided to support Trump as he had a job to do as an elected representative of 30 million Texans. He said he met Trump right after the election day in November 2016 and pledged support to him.

“Mr. President we've been given a historic opportunity. Republicans have control of the White House and both houses of Congress. This is very rare in history. We can't blow this. I want to do everything humanly possible to lead the fight in the Senate to deliver on our promises,” he reportedly told Trump.

Cruz added he spent four years working side by side with the former president.

Speaking on why people on the Republican side are reluctant to criticize Trump, he pointed to a number of reasons.

“Unlike many people in politics, if someone criticizes him, he turns around and punches him in the face,” Cruz said.

When different Republican senators would criticize him, Trump would “spend the whole meeting slamming them with a stick,” he added.

For every Republican, dealing with Trump was a "complicated" decision, Cruz said.

“I made the decision when he does things that are good and praiseworthy, I will praise him — and when he says things I disagree with — I'm just not going to engage in the day-to-day color commentary,” he said.

This story was originally published on Sept. 26, 2022.

