Ford Hikes Price Of F-150 Lightning Truck: Report

- Ford Motor Co F has raised the starting price of its electric F-150 Lightning truck again.
- The move comes after the carmaker had temporarily halted production and shipment of F-150 following a battery issue, the WSJ reported.
- After the price hike, the F-150 ow will cost about $59,974, a jump from the $40,000 starting price when it began sales in April 2022.
- The price increase has been linked to a jump in the cost of raw materials, supply chain constraints and market factors.
- The company halted production of the F-150 Lightning in February due to a battery issue.
- Ford sold 15,600 Lightnings in 2022 and 3,600 through February of this year.
- Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $12.35 in premarket on the last check Friday.
