ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Ford Hikes Price Of F-150 Lightning Truck: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 31, 2023 8:15 AM | 1 min read
  • Ford Motor Co F has raised the starting price of its electric F-150 Lightning truck again.
  • The move comes after the carmaker had temporarily halted production and shipment of F-150 following a battery issue, the WSJ reported.
  • After the price hike, the F-150 ow will cost about $59,974, a jump from the $40,000 starting price when it began sales in April 2022.
  • Also Read: Ford Refers BlueOval City As The 'Blueprint' For Its Electric Future
  • The price increase has been linked to a jump in the cost of raw materials, supply chain constraints and market factors.
  • The company halted production of the F-150 Lightning in February due to a battery issue.
  • Ford sold 15,600 Lightnings in 2022 and 3,600 through February of this year.
  • Also Read: EVs In The Land Of Oil? Ford Plans Middle East EV Roll Out In 2024
  • Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $12.35 in premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsMediaGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved