Ford Hikes Price Of F-150 Lightning Truck: Report

by

Ford Motor Co F has raised the starting price of its electric F-150 Lightning truck again.

has raised the starting price of its electric F-150 Lightning truck again. The move comes after the carmaker had temporarily halted production and shipment of F-150 following a battery issue, the WSJ reported.

F-150 following a battery issue, the WSJ reported. After the price hike, the F-150 ow will cost about $59,974, a jump from the $40,000 starting price when it began sales in April 2022.

Also Read: Ford Refers BlueOval City As The 'Blueprint' For Its Electric Future

Ford Refers BlueOval City As The 'Blueprint' For Its Electric Future The price increase has been linked to a jump in the cost of raw materials, supply chain constraints and market factors.

The company halted production of the F-150 Lightning in February due to a battery issue.

Ford sold 15,600 Lightnings in 2022 and 3,600 through February of this year.

Also Read: EVs In The Land Of Oil? Ford Plans Middle East EV Roll Out In 2024

EVs In The Land Of Oil? Ford Plans Middle East EV Roll Out In 2024 Price Action : F shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $12.35 in premarket on the last check Friday.

: F shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $12.35 in premarket on the last check Friday. Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsMediaGeneralBriefs