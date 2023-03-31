ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Rumble, TORM And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 31, 2023 6:33 AM | 2 min read
Rumble, TORM And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Rumble Inc. RUM shares climbed 14.7% to $10.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and a 142% year-over-year increase in global MAUs.
  • TORM plc TRMD surged 9.6% to $31.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported termination of secondary public offering of its Class A common shares by a selling shareholder.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC gained 9% to $14.23 in pre-market trading. Shares of the blank check company, which is expected to merge with Former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm, moved higher. Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for his alleged role in committing a crime, according to The Washington Post.
  • POSCO Holdings Inc. PKX rose 7.2% to $70.46 in pre-market trading.
  • Weibo Corporation WB shares gained 7% to $21.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB rose 5.3% to $10.28 in pre-market trading.
  • IonQ, Inc. IONQ rose 4.7% to $5.32 in pre-market trading. IonQ said it recognized revenue of $3.8 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.6 million in the prior year period. Net loss stood at $18.6 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $74.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC gained 3.3% to $8.12 in pre-market trading. Kingsoft Cloud reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 19.9% year-on-year to $308.9 million, beating the consensus of $302.9 million.

Now Read This: Over $1M Bet On This Consumer Defensive Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideasbig gainers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved