Pence Reacts To Trump Indictment: 'You Can Indict A Ham Sandwich'

Former Vice-President Mike Pence reacted Thursday to the indictment by a Manhattan grand jury of Donald Trump.

What Happened: Pence told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an interview that the “unprecedented indictment of a former president in a campaign finance issue is an outrage.”

Pence equated the indictment to “political prosecution” pointing to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg whom Pence said ran on the pledge of indicting Trump.

Pence was asked about the fact that Trump was indicted by the majority of the jury members and not the prosecutor alone.

“Been a long time since I was in law school Wolf, but I remember the old saying ‘you can indict a ham sandwich’.”

Why It Matters: Pence said that the burden of proof is “very low” when it came to indictments.

“Prosecutors make discretionary decisions about what they bring all the time,”

pointing out that the federal prosecutors had passed on indicting Trump.

Trump’s indictment elicited outcry from other fellow Republicans on Thursday as well. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said, “The American people will not tolerate this injustice.”

