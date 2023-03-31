Elon Musk‘s Tesla Inc TSLA is looking to hire a production supervisor for Cybertruck‘s paint shop in Texas.

What Happened: As per job postings on Tesla’s career page, the EV maker is also looking to fill various roles at the paint shop including production associate manager and engineers for manufacturing, automation, process, and equipment divisions, among others.

In December 2021, CEO Elon Musk said that there are no immediate plans to offer any color wraps for its Cybertruck. “Cybertruck can have any color you want, so long as it's nothing,” Musk said.

Responding to a Twitter inquiry if the Cybertruck would be wrapped at the factory as an option, Musk responded in the negative and added there are many “third party options for wrapping.”

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck’s exterior is made of stainless steel, which the electric vehicle maker said is a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, limiting color options. With the new recruits for the paint shop, however, there might be changes.

Last month, Musk confirmed that the “epic vehicle” is coming later this year. In a February tweet, Musk said that handling demand for the Cybertruck won't be an issue, but “ramping production” will likely be a challenge.

