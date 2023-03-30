ñol


Tesla, DWAC, Rumble, IONQ, Metropolitan Bank: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 30, 2023 9:22 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Tesla is reportedly looking to build a new U.S. plant in arrangement with China’s CATL.
  • Rumble’s fourth-quarter revenue increased 579% year-over-year to $20 million, which beat consensus estimates of $10.18 million.
  • IonQ said it recognized revenue of $3.8 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.6 million in the prior year period.
Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Thursday, led by gains in technology stocks. However, the Joe Biden-administration's proposal for stricter rules for mid-size banks pulled banking stocks down. Investors also weighed in the release of the U.S. fourth-quarter GDP growth that stood slightly lower at 2.6% against prior estimates of 2.7%.

Meanwhile, following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 0.72% higher on Thursday. The EV-maker is looking to build a new U.S. plant in arrangement with China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., reported Bloomberg, citing sources. Tesla has discussed plans with White House officials, the report added.

2. Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC: Shares of the blank check company, which is expected to merge with Former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm, gained 11.87% in extended trading. Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for his alleged role in committing a crime, according to The Washington Post.

3. Rumble Inc RUM: Shares of the company gained over 16% in extended trading. Rumble's fourth-quarter revenue increased 579% year-over-year to $20 million, which beat consensus estimates of $10.18 million, according to Benzinga Pro data. Average global monthly active users grew to 80 million, up 142% on a year-over-year basis.

4. IONQ Inc IONQ: Shares of the company gained over 6% in extended trading. IonQ said it recognized revenue of $3.8 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.6 million in the prior year period. Net loss stood at $18.6 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $74.1 million in the prior year period.

5. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp MCB: Shares of the company closed 27.58% lower but gained 19.87% in extended trading. Investors and traders are weighing in a Vidar Research Substack titled “Metropolitan Commercial Bank Is A Mixed Bag Of Problems,” that talks about some of the issues at the bank.

