Walmart's Topline, Operating Income, Capital Return Combo Likely To Yield Shareholder Returns, Analyst Says Ahead Of Company Event

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
March 30, 2023 4:19 PM | 1 min read
  • UBS analyst Michael Lasser reiterated a Buy rating on Walmart Inc WMT and a $168 price target
  • Walmart laid the foundation for the key messages likely showcased at this upcoming meeting long ago. 
  • Most likely, the company will reiterate its algorithm of a 4% topline growth and greater than 4% operating income growth, Lasser writes in a Thursday note titled "A Chance to Connect and Luminate." 
  • Also Read: Walmart Starts Making Inroads In Amazon's Forte By Transforming Business Model; Targets Affluent Customers
  • The topline and operating income growth and capital returns should produce high single-digit to low double-digit total shareholder returns for the foreseeable future. 
  • Importantly, Lasser thinks it will be able to produce this formula at the same time that it invests. 
  • Its model provides more flexibility and opportunity, which will be even more evident after this event. 
  • As per Lasser, this straightforward story with the wind at its back will be well-received as the market grapples with the uncertain macro and the scarcity of compelling alternative ideas. 
  • Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich upgrades Walmart from In-Line to Outperform, raising the price target from $145 to $160.
  • Price Action: WMT shares closed higher by 1.01% at $145.68 on Thursday.

