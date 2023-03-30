Walmart's Topline, Operating Income, Capital Return Combo Likely To Yield Shareholder Returns, Analyst Says Ahead Of Company Event

- UBS analyst Michael Lasser reiterated a Buy rating on Walmart Inc WMT and a $168 price target.
- Walmart laid the foundation for the key messages likely showcased at this upcoming meeting long ago.
- Most likely, the company will reiterate its algorithm of a 4% topline growth and greater than 4% operating income growth, Lasser writes in a Thursday note titled "A Chance to Connect and Luminate."
- The topline and operating income growth and capital returns should produce high single-digit to low double-digit total shareholder returns for the foreseeable future.
- Importantly, Lasser thinks it will be able to produce this formula at the same time that it invests.
- Its model provides more flexibility and opportunity, which will be even more evident after this event.
- As per Lasser, this straightforward story with the wind at its back will be well-received as the market grapples with the uncertain macro and the scarcity of compelling alternative ideas.
- Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich upgrades Walmart from In-Line to Outperform, raising the price target from $145 to $160.
- Price Action: WMT shares closed higher by 1.01% at $145.68 on Thursday.
