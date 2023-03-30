An Apple Inc. AAPL Watch lost at sea for a night has been found in perfect working condition, thanks to Instagram, a 16-year-old girl and her father.

What Happened: After the astonishing case of a student in Brazil getting his iPhone 11 back a week later and still functioning despite being seven meters deep inside a lake, an Apple Watch went on an epic overnight swim.

While on a schooner ride off the coast of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jefferson Rocha lost his Apple Watch, which fell off his wrist and sank into the water. He could locate it via the Find My feature as the device’s internal GPS signal was still active, reported AppleInsider.

See Also: Say Goodbye To Knock-Off Accessories: Apple’s Watch Patent Brings In Customizable NFC Bands And More

After losing his Apple Watch, Rocha was surprised the device’s GPS signal was still active. Eventually, the watch’s battery died and stopped reporting the location, which was last seen “in the middle of the sea.”

Later, Rocha received a message from a 16-year-old girl on Instagram, who told him that his father, Benoni Antonio Filho, found his watch while diving at a coral park.

The Apple Watch was eventually returned to Rocha in complete working condition.

According to the report, the device may have been Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 3.

Why It’s Important: The Tim Cook-led company’s latest Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE have a water resistance rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010 — meaning it could be used for shallow-water activities, but not involving high-velocity water or submersion.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple Watch Could Get Bigger With Camera Upgrade For Better Photography: What The Latest Patent Application Suggests