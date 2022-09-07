ñol

Apple Introduces Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE And New Ultra Edition

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 7, 2022 1:40 PM | 1 min read
  • Apple Inc AAPL hosted its fall hardware event today and introduced the new Watch Series 8 wearables, stating the 'best apple watch series lineup so far".
  • The new series 8 watch features a new temperature sensor, which the company says will allow for much more advanced cycle tracking, including ovulation information, offering end-to-end Encrypted data. The feature is focused on women's health.
  • Apple Watch Series 8 also features new car crash detection that can connect to emergency services and contacts. The feature only runs when users are driving.
  • International roaming is enabled on Apple Watch (Series 5 onwards).
  • The watch offers all-day 18-hour battery life. Low power mode can give 36 hours of battery life on full charge (available series 4 and later on watch OS9)
  • Apple introduced two new Nike bands and 2 Hermes bands.
  • Price points: The GPS model is available from $399 to $499 for the cellular version from 16 September. The SE version will cost $299 for cellular.
  • The new apple watch Ultra edition is focused on extreme activity. It has a 49cm titanium case for extreme conditions, is water resistant to 100 feet, has a new action button, second speaker, cellular in every watch, 36 hours of battery life on a single charge, way finder face and precision dual-frequency GPS, 
  • The Ultra edition will cost $799.

