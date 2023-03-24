Apple Inc. AAPL has bigger plans for Apple Watch as the company seems to be looking to make the device a bit larger by incorporating a high-quality camera.

What Happened: A newly revealed patent application suggests that Apple is proposing the inclusion of a camera in a small bump located above the display on the chassis of the Watch.

The patent said that “cameras may be desirably integrated into an electronic device” to generate images or videos. However, “due to the large amount of space utilized by a display,” cameras or other optical systems “may interface with the user’s range of motion.”

Additionally, it said “low-quality components may not meet a user’s quality expectations.”

The tech giant explicitly wants a video camera with up to 4K and 60 seconds per second or a still camera with up to 12MP, according to AppleInsider.

“The digital camera assembly may be used for a variety of purposes,” Apple stated in the patent.

This includes and is not limited to “facial identification, fingerprint sensing, scanning a Quick Response (QR) code, video conferencing, biometric monitoring (e.g., heart rate monitoring), photography, video or image capture, or any combination thereof.”

Christopher M. Warner, who has previously worked on Apple Watch bands that can sense muscle activity, is one of five inventors credited in the patent application.

Why It’s Important: This isn’t the only patent application that has come to light about Apple Watch this week. Previously it was revealed that Apple could soon give users the option to add a personalized touch to their wearable devices and a system that could differentiate between an official and a third-party band.

