RH, Semtech And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Semtech Corporation SMTC shares dipped 12.7% to $28.00 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat Q4 earnings.

TORM plc TRMD declined 8.8% to $29.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported commencement of a secondary public offering of 5 million of its Class A common shares by a selling shareholder.

RH RH dropped 6.5% to $229.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. The company also said it sees 2023 revenues of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion, versus estimates of $3.6 billion.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc VKTX shares fell 4.3% to $15.25 in pre-market trading. Viking Therapeutics priced public offering of 17,242,000 shares of common stock at $14.50 per share.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT dropped 3.2% to $19.53 in pre-market trading. Arcturus Therapeutics shares jumped over 30% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Baidu, Inc. BIDU fell 2.8% to $153.60 in pre-market trading. Baidu recently cancelled the public launch of its Ernie Bot chat bot product.

