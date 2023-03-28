ñol


Affirm Shares Are Falling Due To Apple: Here's Why The Stock Is Reacting

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
March 28, 2023 12:20 PM | 1 min read
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc AFRM shares declined close to 5% after Apple Inc AAPL launched Apple Pay Later.
  • Apple Pay Later lets customers split a purchase into four equal payments over six weeks, with no interest or fees to pay. 
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM stock is reacting negatively to the news as it is a notable player in the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market. 
  • With Apple's entry, Affirm stands to lose market share, reckoning the number of active Apple devices that can use BNPL right from their smartphone.
  • Apple Pay Later enables contactless payments on iPhone bypassing additional terminals or hardware.
  • Now merchants can use their app to accept payment using Apple Pay, Apple Watch, contactless credit or debit cards, and smartphones with other digital wallets.
  • Apple Pay Later is available for purchases in apps and online when customers check out with Apple Pay.
  • The built-into Wallet helps customers easily track what they owe and when they owe it.
  • Using the Mastercard Inc MA network, Apple Pay Later works with Apple Pay and requires no integration for merchants.
  • Apple Pay Later enables payment to multiple merchants in a single transaction.
  • Price Action: AFRM shares traded lower by 6.16% at $9.59 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo via Company

