by

Lyft, Inc LYFT shares are trading higher on Tuesday's premarket session after appointing a new CEO.

shares are trading higher on Tuesday's premarket session after appointing a new CEO. On March 27, Lyft disclosed that co-founder Logan Green would transition from CEO to non-executive Chair effective April 17, 2023.

Lyft disclosed that co-founder Logan Green would transition from CEO to non-executive Chair effective April 17, 2023. Additionally, co-founder John Zimmer would transition from the role of President into non-executive Vice Chair of the board, effective June 30, 2023.

Also Read: Why Uber, Lyft And Gig Economy Related Stocks Are Soaring Today?

Why Uber, Lyft And Gig Economy Related Stocks Are Soaring Today? David Risher, a seasoned technology executive who previously served as Amazon.com Inc's AMZN first head of product and head of U.S. retail and a general manager at Microsoft Corp MSFT before co-founding Worldreader, will become Lyft's CEO on April 17.

first head of product and head of U.S. retail and a general manager at before co-founding Worldreader, will become Lyft's CEO on April 17. Risher has been a director of Lyft since July 2021.

Lyft board Chair Sean Aggarwal will transition to lead independent director.

Price Action: LYFT shares are trading higher by 6.98% at $10.27 on the last check Tuesday.

LYFT shares are trading higher by 6.98% at $10.27 on the last check Tuesday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.