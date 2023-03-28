- Lyft, Inc LYFT shares are trading higher on Tuesday's premarket session after appointing a new CEO.
- On March 27, Lyft disclosed that co-founder Logan Green would transition from CEO to non-executive Chair effective April 17, 2023.
- Additionally, co-founder John Zimmer would transition from the role of President into non-executive Vice Chair of the board, effective June 30, 2023.
- David Risher, a seasoned technology executive who previously served as Amazon.com Inc's AMZN first head of product and head of U.S. retail and a general manager at Microsoft Corp MSFT before co-founding Worldreader, will become Lyft's CEO on April 17.
- Risher has been a director of Lyft since July 2021.
- Lyft board Chair Sean Aggarwal will transition to lead independent director.
- Price Action: LYFT shares are trading higher by 6.98% at $10.27 on the last check Tuesday.
