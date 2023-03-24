UBS, Credit Suisse And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.
- DiamondHead Holdings Corp. DHHC shares dropped 12.8% to $16.50 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 82% on Thursday. DiamondHead entered into convertible note purchase agreement dated March 21, 2023.
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE shares dipped 10.1% to $2.14 in pre-market trading. FiscalNote shares jumped 75% on Thursday after the company announced it was selected by OpenAI for collaboration as an inaugural launch partner for OpenAI's ChatGPT plug-in.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB shares dropped 6.1% to $9.06 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Thursday.
- Ouster, Inc. OUST shares declined 6% to $0.8499 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak Q1 sales forecast.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ALDX shares fell 5.6% to $8.55 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics recently announced completion of enrollment in Phase 2 clinical trial of ADX‑2191 in retinitis pigmentosa.
- YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. YS shares dropped 4.6% to $6.20 in pre-market trading following a 7% drop on Thursday.
- Block, Inc. SQ shares dropped 4.6% to $59.02 in pre-market trading. Block CEO Jack Dorsey’s wealth eroded by $526 million on Thursday after short-seller Hindenburg Research published a bearish report on the company.
- UBS Group AG UBS fell 4.1% to $18.39 in pre-market trading following a new report released after the bell indicated that Credit Suisse and UBS Group are now facing a U.S. Justice Department probe.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 3.8% to $0.8392 in pre-market trading following a new report released after the bell indicated that Credit Suisse and UBS Group are now facing a U.S. Justice Department probe.
Now Read This: S&P 500 Settles Higher, Market Volatility Increases Further
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.