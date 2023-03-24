WISeKey Expands Its North American Footprint With Sales Representative Partnership

- Cybersecurity company WISeKey International Holding Ltd. WKEY has signed a Sales Representative Agreement with CJR Associates, a Sales Representative organization based in New Jersey.
- CJR Associate's services span many states, including New York, New Jersey, Washington, DC, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Illinois.
- The agreement contributes to accelerating the business expansion in North America for WISeKey's new subsidiary SEALSQ (WISeKey Semiconductors).
- Additionally, it positions WISeKEY to reach potential customers in the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast.
- Price Action: WKEY shares closed at $2.06 on Thursday.
