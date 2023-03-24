WISeKey Expands Its North American Footprint With Sales Representative Partnership

by

Cybersecurity company WISeKey International Holding Ltd . WKEY has signed a Sales Representative Agreement with CJR Associates, a Sales Representative organization based in New Jersey.

CJR Associate's services span many states, including New York, New Jersey, Washington, DC, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Illinois.

The agreement contributes to accelerating the business expansion in North America for WISeKey's new subsidiary SEALSQ (WISeKey Semiconductors).

Additionally, it positions WISeKEY to reach potential customers in the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast.

Price Action: WKEY shares closed at $2.06 on Thursday.

