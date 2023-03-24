China, on Friday, slammed President Joe Biden-led administration's demand for the Chinese owners of TikTok to sell their stake in the company or face a ban in its primary market.

What Happened: Beijing said it would "firmly oppose" any forced sale of TikTok after CEO Shou Chew testified in front of U.S. lawmakers amid mounting scrutiny over the short-video platform's ties to Beijing.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said a forced sale of TikTok would "seriously damage" global investors' confidence in the U.S. "If the news [about a forced sale] is true, China will firmly oppose it," Shu Jueting, a spokeswoman, told the media, adding that any potential deal would need approval from the Chinese government.

"The sale or divestiture of TikTok involves technology export, and administrative licensing procedures must be performed in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations."

"The Chinese government will make a decision in accordance with the law," she added.

Last month, China criticized the U.S. after Washington gave all federal agencies 30 days to wipe TikTok off all government devices. China dubbed the governmental ban an abuse of state power and said the U.S. “has been overstretching the concept of national security."

