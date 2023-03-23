ñol


Renault In Discussions With Nissan On EV Charging In Europe: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 23, 2023 2:19 PM | 1 min read
Renault In Discussions With Nissan On EV Charging In Europe: Report
  • Renault ADR RNLSY is reportedly in talks with Nissan Motor Co Ltd NSANY about collaborations in electric vehicle charging in 11 European countries.
  • The talks have moved to the next level in France on EV charging boxes that can be installed at homes for Nissan EV, reported Reuters.
  • The charging boxes will be supplied by the Mobilize unit of Renault.
  • Also ReadRenault In Talks With AutoNation For Alpine Sales In US
  • "We are in talks about the 11 countries where we are present ... it is up to Nissan to decide," the report quoted Renault's charging unit CEO Nicolas Schottey.
  • In January, Renault and Nissan reached a milestone in strengthening the ties of the alliance.
  • Also ReadNissan, Renault Invest $600M To Produce Six New Models In India
  • Price Action: RNLSY shares are trading higher by 0.13% at $7.90 on the last check Thursday.

