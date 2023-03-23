ñol


Why Advent Technologies Shares Are Gaining Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 23, 2023 5:45 AM | 1 min read
  • Advent Technologies Holdings Inc ADN shares are up over 36% premarket on Thursday following a Joint Development Agreement with Hyundai Motor Company HYMTF.
  • The partnership builds upon a commitment from both companies to develop sustainable energy solutions for carbon-intensive applications.
  • The technology assessment evaluated Advent's proprietary Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) technology for supplying Hyundai's high-temperature fuel cell needs.
  • Under the agreement, Hyundai and Advent will further develop HMC-Advent Ion Pair MEA, establish commercial criteria for MEA supply, and evaluate Advent's advanced fuel cell technology for Hyundai's heavy-duty and/or stationary application. 
  • Also, the parties will introduce advanced cooling technologies for mobility High-Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cell stacks.
  • "With our common goal to decarbonize heavy-duty transport, we are committed to contributing to Hyundai's goal of building innovative, high-performance fuel cell solutions that will make a significant impact in reducing greenhouse gas emissions," said Advent chairman and CEO Vasilis Gregoriou.
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares closed lower by 1.51% at $33.20 on Wednesday, while ADN shares are up over 36% to $1.65 in premarket Thursday.

