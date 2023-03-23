Now that Apple Inc. AAPL seems to have stopped giving the iPhone mini much attention, Eric Migicovsky, the creator of Pebble, is building a phone to fill its shoes.

What Happened: Migicovsky’s petition for the development of small phones that run on Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL Android operating system has transformed into a collaborative “community-based project,” reported The Verge.

Migicovsky has a team of designers and manufacturers working towards its prediction, supported by the 38,700 signatories who have expressed interest in the project.

While the phone remains nameless, its working title is “Marvin.”

Ben Bryant, a team leader who previously worked with Migicovsky on the Pebble smartwatch, told The Verge that the team had explored several options for camera software from Chinese developers and those experienced in developing RAW camera apps for other phones.

They may eventually create in-house software.

Alex De Stasio, another team member with experience in industrial design at GoPro, envisions the phone’s body to be a “nice soft slab” with high-quality, tactile details.

Although a comparable smartphone from an established manufacturer with standard specifications and design would cost around $650-$700, Bryant suggested that the Small Android Phone may cost up to $850.

The final price is yet to be determined and is subject to negotiation with the manufacturer.

When it was new, the iPhone 13 Mini started at $729. Now, Apple sells it for $599, the report noted.

