Amazon Prepares To Shut DPReview, The Camera Review Community Website After 25 Years

- Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN prepared to close Digital Photography Review, also known as DPReview offering expert news, reviews, and videos of the latest digital cameras, lenses, accessories, and phones.
- DPReview will shut down on April 10 after nearly 25 years of operation.
- The closure is part of Amazon's annual operating plan review that it shared earlier this year.
- The team's knowledge, insight, and extensive, objective testing contributed to reviews that famously reached near-comical lengths at times, as every flagship model received equal treatment, drawing and retaining a large and dedicated community,
- The editorial team is still working on reviews and looking forward to delivering some of its best-ever content.
- Amazon bought DPReview in 2007 and relocated the team to Seattle in 2010, closer to its headquarters.
- Amazon laid off the team as part of the latest round of cuts at Amazon, which like other companies, has been tightening its belt, TechCrunch reports.
- Somehow Amazon never really found a way to capitalize on this one-of-a-kind asset, and DPReview has carried on over the years.
