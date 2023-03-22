ñol


Amazon Prepares To Shut DPReview, The Camera Review Community Website After 25 Years

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
March 22, 2023 11:23 AM | 1 min read
  • Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN prepared to close Digital Photography Review, also known as DPReview offering expert news, reviews, and videos of the latest digital cameras, lenses, accessories, and phones.
  • DPReview will shut down on April 10 after nearly 25 years of operation.
  • The closure is part of Amazon's annual operating plan review that it shared earlier this year.
  • Also Read: Amazon's Hardware Staff First To Face Brunt Of Downsizing
  • The team's knowledge, insight, and extensive, objective testing contributed to reviews that famously reached near-comical lengths at times, as every flagship model received equal treatment, drawing and retaining a large and dedicated community,
  • The editorial team is still working on reviews and looking forward to delivering some of its best-ever content.
  • Amazon bought DPReview in 2007 and relocated the team to Seattle in 2010, closer to its headquarters.
  • Amazon laid off the team as part of the latest round of cuts at Amazon, which like other companies, has been tightening its belt, TechCrunch reports.
  • Somehow Amazon never really found a way to capitalize on this one-of-a-kind asset, and DPReview has carried on over the years.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.30% at $100.31 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

