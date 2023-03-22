Netflix Inc. NFLX has released the first teaser trailer of its hit TV action and adventure series, “Sweet Tooth” season 2 — but it appears Gus and company will have to go through trying times before the rescue squad can reach them.

What Happened: Produced by the likes of Robert Downey Jr., “Sweet Tooth” season 2 is scheduled to drop on April 27 and it will take users on a long dark journey of Gus, a human-deer hybrid and the show’s naive yet curious protagonist.

In season 2, fans will see Gus (Christian Convey) and other child hybrids being held by villainous General Abbot and the Last Men — attributed to a violent group of mercenaries who hunt hybrids. The show will also feature Nonso Anozie as former football player Tommy Jepperd, who is preparing to rescue Gus from the evil hands of General Abbot and the Last Men.

“Sweet Tooth,” at first, might look like a sweet story starring adorable hybrid kids that are part humans with some adorable animal elements, but it is definitely a far darker and gory tale.

The show is inspired by the 2009 DC comic book series of the same name by Jeff Lemire.

Watch the teaser trailer here:

Why It’s Important: “Sweet Tooth” is not the only show based on a post-apocalypse theme.

On Jan. 15, “The Last of Us” TV series debuted on HBO, a subsidiary of Warner Bros Discovery Inc. WBD. On the night of its premiere, the series was viewed by over 4.7 million people and it received high praise from both viewers and critics alike.

