Netflix Inc. NFLX released the first trailer of an upcoming feature film based on “The Last Kingdom” series — and it has netizens hooked to their seats.

What Happened: “The Last Kingdom” is currently available on Netflix to stream. With the streaming giant dropping the first trailer of the highly-anticipated feature film, “The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Musk Die,” netizens are eagerly awaiting its April 14 release.

See Also: Netflix Releases ‘Unseen’ Teaser: South African Crime Thriller On Housekeeper’s Search For Missing Husband Generating Buzz

In the newly-released trailer, one character can be heard saying, “You know the prophecy, Uhtred? Seven kings die…all of Britain will unite.”

In another scene, one character ominously warns in the background of several armies suiting up for a battle saying, “We can defeat them…united…or we go back into an age of darkness.”

Watch the trailer here:

Among those involved in this battle for the crown are the late king’s son Athelstan and King Constantin of Scotland.

“The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die” features the likes of Alexander Dreymon, Harry Gilby and Mark Rowley. The film revolves around the events after the death of King Edward.

It primarily focuses on Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades’ adventure across a fractured kingdom in the quest to unite England in the end.

The week after The Last Kingdom season 5 launched last year, it was the most popular English-language TV show on the platform.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Here’s How To Watch Live Chris Rock Special On Netflix, With Jokes About Will Smith Slap