Stellantis, Daimler Truck Agree On 9% Pay Hike In Mexico: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 22, 2023 5:48 AM | 1 min read
  • Stellantis NV STLA and a Mexican unit of Daimler Truck Holding AG DTRUY have reportedly reached agreements with Mexico’s unions to raise wages by 9% in 2023.
  • The wage increases will help more than 24,000 workers in northern and central Mexico, reported Reuters.
  • Stellantis has more than 15,000 unionized workers across five plants in Coahuila state and three in the State of Mexico, who will benefit from the 9% wage hike.
  • Also ReadStellantis Launches Six Fiat Car Lines In Algeria; Reveals €200M In First Wave Of Investments
  • Daimler Vehiculos Comerciales Mexico has agreed to an 8.82% pay increase for 6,440 workers at its Coahuila plant.
  • The workers are represented by a union that is a part of one of the country’s largest labor groups, the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM).
  • The report further noted that the Mexican labor groups have been battling for wage lift to beat inflation.
  • Also ReadStellantis Considering Spain To Assemble Electric Cars
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 0.69% at $17.54 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

