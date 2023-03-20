ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Stellantis Launches Six Fiat Carlines In Algeria; Reveals €200M In First Wave Of Investments

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 20, 2023 6:40 AM | 1 min read
  • Stellantis NV STLA has launched the FIAT brand in Algeria with six carlines, Fiat 500 Hybrid, Fiat 500X, Fiat Tipo, Fiat Doblò, Fiat Scudo and Fiat Ducato.
  • The investment phase materializes the automotive specifications agreement signed on November 2022 with the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency (AAPI) ratifying the framework agreement signed on October 13.
  • A first wave of investments from Stellantis and its suppliers will total over €200 million to manufacture the four models.
  • The launch is one of the key contributors to Stellantis Middle East and Africa (MEA) Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.
  • Also ReadStellantis Considering Spain To Assemble Electric Cars
  • The FIAT brand will aid the company's MEA ambition to reach one million vehicles sold in the region by 2030 with 70% regional production autonomy.
  • The Tafraoui - Oran plant construction phase will be completed by August 2023 and production for the first FIAT 500 is planned by the end 2023.
  • By 2026, it will create nearly 2,000 new local positions, reach a localization rate of over 30% and reach a production capacity of 90,000 vehicles per year.
  • "Stellantis is committed to Algeria and will provide its extensive global and regional know-how in terms of manufacturing and commercial performance," said Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer, Stellantis Middle East and Africa.
  • Also ReadStellantis Picks Second Plant To Produce EVs Under STLA Large platform - This Time In Italy
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 1.25% at $16.58 in premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved